Roanoke Symphony Orchestra hosts instrument petting zoo Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – The Library at Melrose and The Roanoke Symphony Orchestra held an instrument petting zoo Wednesday.

Many kids were able to try their hands at playing various instruments, from the triangle to the crash cymbals, all the way to a cello.

This effort is part of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra to get instruments in the hands of students that would not normally get the opportunity to touch or, let alone, play one, with the hopes that the kids will want to pick up an instrument later in life.

10 News spoke with the orchestra’s community engagement director, and he shared why this is so important.

“Music is something for everybody. So, I’m able to put instruments in the hands of everyone and have them come and play music with us. That’s all this is all about. So, if you would like to support the symphony or if you’d like to support your students in their music education, we have something for everybody,” Virginia Willis, Education and Community Engagement Director for the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, said.

If you would like to find out more about the orchestra’s music education and any future concerts, you can click here.