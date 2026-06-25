Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center featured on Buzz episode

ROANOKE, Va. – The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center is getting some time in the spotlight this week.

This week’s episode of Buzz, a show highlighting local nonprofits and the work they do highlights the wildlife rescue and all the work they do.

To celebrate the episode’s premiere on Wednesday night on PBS, a watch party was held at Big Lick Brewing Company to celebrate the episode.

Leaders with the wildlife center hope the episode highlights the work local animal rehabbers do on a daily basis.

“It’s really gonna help show the community what we’re all about because not everyone gets to see the behind-the-scenes action and what takes place in our wildlife centers. Having an episode like this is really gonna help shine some light on what it’s like to work at the wildlife center,” Chester Leaonard, Executive Director for the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, said.

The Buzz episode will air Thursday night at 7:30 right here on our website.