Lancerlot Sports Center holds ice hockey camp for kids, tweens

ROANOKE, Va. – Kids from around the Roanoke Valley laced up the skates and glided around the ice at Lancerlot Sports Center in Vinton for the VYHA Dogs Camp on Wednesday.

About 60 kids between the ages of 4 and 13 are participating in the three-day camp, with the final day being Wednesday.

Through the ownership of Jaimie and Brock McGinn, Camp leaders were able to help sharpen skills for the kids and improve their strength in the gym. Most importantly, organizers say it’s about growing the game and having fun.

“For me, it’s always about loving the game. I hope they have fun, I hope they enjoy their experience, and I hope you know some of these kids, it’s their first couple of times on the ice. Others have a ton of experience, so as long as they had a good time and they kind of leave here getting some time in with the McGinns, to be able to see your idols, guys you see on tv and skated around, is a pretty cool opportunity, and those guys have such a wealth of NHL experience, it’s cool to have them here,” Coach Dan Bremner said.

Coach Bremner says there are some other camps going on this summer through some former Roanoke Railyard Dawgs next week and shortly after in July.