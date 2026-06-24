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Local News

Appalachian Power provides update on Smith Mountain Project amid ongoing drought conditions

Smith Mountain Lake remains around 790 feet, about five feet below normal

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

With water levels at Smith Mountain Lake still at historic lows, Appalachian Power has provided an update on how ongoing drought conditions are affecting the Smith Mountain Project. (Appalachian Power)

With water levels at Smith Mountain Lake still at historic lows, Appalachian Power has provided an update on how ongoing drought conditions are affecting the Smith Mountain Project.

During a June 16 meeting with the Franklin County Board of Supervisors, Appalachian Power representatives reported that Smith Mountain Lake remains around 790 feet, about five feet below normal. Kyle Draper, communications manager for Bedford Water, previously told 10 News that it has been nearly 20 years since the lake was this low.

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Because of these conditions, Appalachian Power activated “drought trigger points” under its Water Management Plan this spring. The company has reduced the amount of water released downstream from Leesville Dam, but says it remains within approved limits and continues to meet environmental and regulatory requirements.

Appalachian Power also emphasized that the Smith Mountain Project operates under a license from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and follows a Water Management Plan based on water availability and inflow, not a fixed lake elevation.

“The plan is designed to balance water resources, protect downstream aquatic habitats, and maintain water quality during periods of drought,” company officials explained.

The company says it will keep working with federal and state agencies, regional stakeholders, and local communities as drought conditions persist across much of Virginia.

You can find more information on current lake levels, the drought and overall project here: SmithMountainProject.com.

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