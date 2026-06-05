Drought pushes Smith Mountain Lake 4 feet below normal, Bedford Water issued voluntarily conservation alert

BEDFORD, Va. – Smith Mountain Lake is sitting about four feet below its normal level, and the drop is visible — rocks that were once submerged are now exposed along the shoreline.

Severe drought conditions are to blame, and Bedford Water is now asking customers to be more mindful of their water use.

The utility issued a voluntary conservation alert after lake levels fell below a key benchmark.

“A full pond is 795 feet. As of a couple days ago when I checked, we’re right around 791 right now. So, we’re four feet down from a full pond,” said Communications Manager for Bedford Water, Kyle Draper.

Draper said the drop is highly unusual — it’s been about 20 years since the lake has been this low.

What Bedford Water is asking customers to do

Bedford Water is asking residents to cut back on their water usage wherever they can.

“We are just asking people to cut back on watering their lawns, washing their cars — and then other things that they can do voluntarily as well, like making sure they’re washing a full load of clothes, a full load of dishes, that type of thing,” Draper said.

Residents already feeling the impact

For people who live along the lake, the water level drop is more than just a visual change — it’s affecting daily life. Paula Wilder, who owns a home on the lake, said her property’s water pump has stopped working because of how low the water has gotten.

“We used to water it from the lake, you know, with our pump. That pump no longer works because the water’s so low,” Wilder said.

A dry spring driving the decline

Draper pointed to an unusually dry spring as the primary driver behind the low water levels.

“Normally we have a nice wet spring, and this year we haven’t had that,” he said.

When levels fall this low, the impact extends beyond the shoreline. Declining water levels put added pressure on the region’s water supply system, raising concerns about sustainability if dry conditions persist.

“We wanna make sure we have a sustainable water supply,” Draper said.

Voluntary now, but mandatory restrictions possible

For now, Bedford Water is not requiring customers to change their habits — but that could change.

“We’re not requiring people to do it. We’re just asking them to cooperate now. If it goes any further down, then we may be putting in some mandatory things in place,” Draper said.

The goal is straightforward: reduce water use now to avoid mandatory restrictions if the drought continues.

How to conserve water at home

Whether the drought continues or not, Bedford Water says using water wisely is always important. Here are several practical ways to reduce water use at home:

Fix leaks right away. A faucet dripping at just one drip per second can waste up to 3,000 gallons of water per year. Outside spigots should be checked regularly as well. If there’s a leak, Bedford Water asks customers to fix it and report it promptly.

Check toilets for leaks. Toilet leaks are one of the most common — and costly — sources of indoor water waste. A leaky toilet can waste up to 200 gallons per day, or 6,000 gallons per month. To test for a leak, add a few drops of food coloring to the toilet tank. If color appears in the bowl the next morning without flushing, there’s a leak. Bedford Water recommends checking toilets every six months — a good reminder is to do it when clocks are reset for daylight saving time.

Water the lawn at cooler times of day. Watering before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m. reduces evaporation and helps water soak into the ground instead of disappearing into the air. Lawns and outdoor plants generally need only 1 to 1.5 inches of water every week or two. An easy way to measure is to place an empty tuna can in the sprinkler zone — when it’s full, one inch has been applied.

Turn off the faucet while brushing teeth. Leaving the water running while brushing can waste up to 2 gallons per session. Turning it off during brushing is a simple habit that adds up quickly.

Shorten showers. Cutting shower time down to five minutes saves both water and the energy used to heat it. Installing a flow-restricting showerhead can further reduce overall consumption.

Consider a rain barrel. A rain barrel can collect rainwater or air conditioning condensate for use in gardens and on plants during dry stretches. Barrels can be purchased with a faucet already attached or built at home.

For more information on how to conserve water, click here.