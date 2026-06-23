Botetourt County approves special exception for grocery store development in Daleville Town Center

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – Botetourt County leaders are moving closer to bringing a major grocery store to Daleville. The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors approved a special exception for a new grocery store development at Daleville Town Center during a meeting Tuesday night.

The project includes a more than 50,000-square-foot grocery store with a pharmacy drive-thru, situated on nearly six acres at the corner of Route 220 and Glebe Road.

While planning documents do not identify the retailer, discussion during the meeting pointed to a grocery chain many residents have been anticipating.

“I’m not opposed to a Publix,” one Botetourt County resident said.

Board of Supervisors member Tim Snyder, who represents the Amsterdam District, highlighted why the development matters for the area.

“A lot of reasons why having large shopping opportunities and multiple opportunities at that help create a vibrant community,” Snyder said.

The special exception approval clears the way for the project to move forward as county leaders continue reviewing details related to traffic, infrastructure and site development. County leaders say they will continue working through planning and traffic issues as the project advances.