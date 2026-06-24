Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office to hold free VIN Etching and Community Shred Event this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Have any sensitive documents lying around the house that you need to get rid of? The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office will be holding its free VIN Etching and Community Shred Event this weekend.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Target in Valley View in the back parking lot.

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The goal is to help prevent identity theft and fraud. You’re encouraged to bring documents containing personal information, like bank statements, medical records, tax documents and other paperwork that should not be thrown away in regular trash. Please note that there is a maximum of two bags of documents per person.

You’ll also have the chance to get your vehicle’s Vehicle Identification Number permanently engraved on its windows with the HEAT (Help Eliminate Auto Theft) VIN Etching Event. This can deter thieves from stealing your car by making it more difficult to sell or dismantle for parts. There will be free Chick-fil-A gift cards for HEAT participants while supplies last.