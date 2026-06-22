Roanoke City halts installation of Raven Shot Detection cameras after devices installed in unapproved areas

The City of Roanoke has secured a $1 million award from the state’s Industrial Revitalization Fund to support the redevelopment of the former Walker Foundry site.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City announced on Monday that they are suspending work on Raven Shot Detection devices following the discovery that crews were working from a list of locations that were not approved by City Council. 10 News previously reported on a case in Northwest Roanoke where a homeowner claimed a device was installed only yards from her home.

Roanoke City officials said the City Council approved of cameras at 75 locations on April 20, 2026. A complaint to the city resulted in officials finding 16 sensors that were installed in incorrect locations.

Recommended Videos

“Important questions have been raised about the use of public safety technology in our City, and we want to ensure that implementation is managed correctly and guided by transparency and accountability. We’re working to ensure our use of this crime prevention tool is worthy of public trust.” Roanoke Police Chief Scott Booth

As a result, the City of Roanoke has halted further installation and is working to remove cameras that were installed in the wrong locations. Officials said that no more devices will be activated until it is assured they have been approved, permitted and installed.