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Alleghany Highlands Public Schools employee convicted of purchasing alcohol, vapes for juveniles

10 News Digital Team

Raven Hamm (Alleghany County Sheriff's Office)

An Alleghany Highlands Public Schools employee was sentenced after admitting to purchasing alcoholic beverages and vapes for juveniles, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

The case began after deputies received a tip on Feb. 23 regarding Raven Hamm. Following an investigation, authorities determined that Hamm had juveniles at her home on Jan. 31, where alcohol and vapes were made available to at least three minors.

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The sheriff’s office said Hamm admitted to the accusations during interviews. She was charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and three counts of distributing, purchasing or providing alcohol to a person under the age of 21.

Hamm was convicted in the Alleghany Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court and is serving a four-month sentence at the Alleghany Regional Jail.

We have reached out to Alleghany Highlands Public Schools for comment.

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