Half & Half Day For Tuesday

We are starting off a muggy morning with just a few clouds remaining, but the good news is the bulk of the precipitation is out of our hair!

Muggy Meter (WSLS 2026)

As high pressure establishes over the area, we will have a bit of a breeze this afternoon. Wind gusts will reach up to 20-25 MPH this afternoon. It will be a great afternoon to get outside once the skies clear around 2 PM.

Hourly WInd (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows the bulk of the rain gone by 12 PM, and any stray showers gone by 2 PM. Clouds will clear rapidly as high pressure establishes over the area, this pattern will last through Thursday before we resume with another active pattern.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Our highs will reach into the 80s and 90s this week. Have a great day!