Half & Half Day For Tuesday

We are starting off a muggy morning with just a few clouds remaining, but the good news is the bulk of the precipitation is out of our hair!
As high pressure establishes over the area, we will have a bit of a breeze this afternoon. Wind gusts will reach up to 20-25 MPH this afternoon. It will be a great afternoon to get outside once the skies clear around 2 PM.
Futurecast shows the bulk of the rain gone by 12 PM, and any stray showers gone by 2 PM. Clouds will clear rapidly as high pressure establishes over the area, this pattern will last through Thursday before we resume with another active pattern.
Our highs will reach into the 80s and 90s this week. Have a great day!