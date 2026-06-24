Mill Mountain Zoo welcomes two Patagonian maras to a new habitat

ROANOKE, Va. – Mill Mountain Zoo has two new residents that might leave visitors doing a double-take. Millie and Tilly Hopps, a pair of Patagonian maras, are now on exhibit in a newly renovated habitat near the zoo’s entrance.

At first glance, the animals look like rabbits — or maybe small deer. But they’re actually rodents, native to Argentina, and among the largest of their kind on the planet.

“When you look at them, you kind of get a little confused,” said Julia Franet-Hornbeck, the zoo’s general curator. “They look like a cross between a rabbit or maybe a small deer, but they’re actually in the rodent family. And they’re more closely related to guinea pigs or capybaras.”

Built to dig, jump and explore

Don’t let the appearance fool you. Zoo staff say Patagonian maras are impressive athletes.

“They’re the third largest rodent in the world,” said Kenlee Ngo, assistant curator. “They’re really good diggers. They’re really good jumpers. They like to dig really deep burrows where they can go hide in and rest in. They also can jump about six feet high in the air.”

The newly renovated habitat was designed to support those natural behaviors — giving Millie and Tilly space to dig, graze and explore.

A species worth knowing

Zoo leaders hope the maras’ unusual appearance draws visitors in and sparks a deeper curiosity about the species. That curiosity matters because Patagonian maras are considered Near Threatened in the wild.

“They are getting close to being vulnerable,” Ngo said. “And here at the Mill Mountain Zoo, we just hope to educate those who know, so people learn more about species and just be more aware. And oftentimes that goes a long way to help the survival of species if more people are aware and learn about these animals.”

For many visitors, this will be their first introduction to the species.

“This is a unique animal that most people have never seen before,” Ngo said. “So, I just hope people can see them and learn about them. Just appreciate what they are.”

Guests can visit Millie and Tilly in their newly renovated habitat near the zoo’s entrance.