Virginia locals are divided over Supreme Court of Virginia ruling that nullifies special election results

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Supreme Court has thrown out a redistricting referendum that voters approved on April 21 — ruling the vote invalid not because of its outcome, but because of how it reached the ballot.

About 1.6 million Virginians voted “yes” on the referendum, while approximately 1.5 million voted “no.” Despite the narrow margin, the court ruled the vote does not count, saying lawmakers failed to follow the steps required by the Virginia Constitution to place the amendment on the ballot.

As a result, Virginia’s congressional maps will remain unchanged, maintaining its current 6-5 split.

Residents weigh in

Reactions among Virginia residents have been divided. Demetrius Lockley, a Charlottesville resident and Democrat, said the ruling felt wrong.

“I think it’s unfair, unjust,” Lockley said.

John Benson, a Christiansburg resident and Republican, saw the ruling differently.

“Whatever the courts decided is probably best for everybody,” Benson said.

Benson: Ruling protects rural Virginia’s voice

Benson said he supports the ruling, arguing the current maps give Southwest Virginia a stronger voice in state politics.

“We always have a disadvantage on this part of the state anyway because I guess the high population on the northern end of the state,” Benson said. “It seems like we can vote one way here and they vote a different way up there and they always win.”

Benson also said he viewed the referendum itself with skepticism.

“Democrats were trying to pull a shady one there and that way they don’t get their agenda as easy as they normally would have,” Benson said.

Lockley: Ruling silences minority communities

Lockley said she was disappointed by the decision, arguing it silences minority communities.

“The Republicans, even though I’m a Democrat, they’re able to do whatever they want to do and I believe it’s just not right because they’re able to take over all the states and it’s basically being that all the Black minorities is being pushed out,” Lockley said.

Lockley also said she remains hopeful for the future of American democracy.

“I thought America was better than that,” Lockley said. “I hope America gets back to what it needs to be and that’s one for all.”

What comes next

With the court’s decision now final, the redistricting plan voters weighed in on last month will not move forward, at least for now.

However, the broader national debate over redistricting continues — with multiple states looking to redraw congressional maps ahead of midterm elections.