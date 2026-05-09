Home heavily damaged, three pets dead following house fire in Lynchburg

Photo of crews responding to the Lynchburg fire on May 9.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A home is damaged and three pets are dead following a house fire that occurred in Lynchburg on Saturday morning, Lynchburg Fire Department said.

LFD said units were called to the 100 block of Jubilee Drive just after midnight. Upon arrival, they found fire coming from the front of a single-story home.

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Crews said they managed to have the fire under control in about ten minutes. Unfortunately, three pets were killed as a result of the incident. No one else was home when the fire occurred, and a restoration officer is working to find the residents temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.