A Pleasant Mother’s Day Weekend!

Your Mother’s Day weekend forecast is looking fairly nice! Both Saturday and Sunday, we have a few clouds in the mix with the chance for very isolated afternoon showers.

Temperatures will be seasonal today and on Mother’s Day, actually, a couple of degrees above average! We will switch up to a much cooler pattern for the start of next work week in the wake of a cold front.

Mother's Day Forecast (WSLS 2026)

Hour by hour, we have a quick warm-up into the upper 70s today. It will actually feel a bit warmer than the actual air temperatures because of the abundant sunshine!

Hourly Temps (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows just how sparse the Mother’s Day afternoon showers will be. If you have outdoor plans with Mom, the best plan will be to bump those to the later morning and early afternoon hours, as the hit or miss showers will mainly move in after 5 PM.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Although we love the dry weather and sunshine, we need the rain badly. The drought is now severe and extreme across Southwest Virginia.

Drought (WSLS 2026)

Below is the amount of rainfall we need within the next month to break us out of the drought status. Any way you cut it, we will likely not be drought-free by the end of the month.

Drought Numbers (WSLS 2026)

The mostly dry weather continues this weekend, with the next best chance of shower and storm activity arriving Monday and Wednesday of next week.