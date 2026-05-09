Five displaced after residential fire in Galax, no injuries

Photo of a residential fire in Galax on May 8.

GALAX, Va. – Five people were displaced following a residential fire that occurred in Galax on Friday, Galax Fire Department said.

GFD said they responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of North Givens Street around 1 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, crews found a “two-story multi-family occupancy with heavy fire showing from the ground floor.”

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Authorities said they conducted searches of the second floor. The search was completed, and the fire was quickly brought under control.

The fire department said one family of four and an additional single occupant were displaced as a result. The cause was also determined to be accidental. Luckily, no one was injured as a result.

Units were cleared within one hour.