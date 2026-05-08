Lynchburg lawn law: What happens when grass grows too tall

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Letting your lawn go in Lynchburg could cost you. City law prohibits grass or other plants from growing beyond 12 inches — and if yours does, the city has the authority to step in and send you the bill.

When a property is flagged for inspection, the city sends a letter giving the homeowner 10 days to bring the lawn into compliance. If nothing is done, the city can hire a contractor to mow the property and charge the cost back to the owner.

Neighbor Julie Cyrus says maintaining a lawn takes consistent effort.

“We have to cut the grass, we have to put down fertilizer, weed killer, you have to do the work,” Cyrus said.

Staying ahead of the rule

Four of the 13 properties recently flagged for inspection were located on the same street. 10 News knocked on doors along that block seeking tips on lawn maintenance, but no one was available to speak on camera.

Still, other Lynchburg residents offered advice for neighbors across the Hill City. Harold Stoliker says staying on a schedule is key.

“I make sure it’s scheduled; I don’t let it get too wild or out of control, I try to keep my equipment in good shape,” Stoliker said.

Affordable options for every budget

For residents who can’t handle lawn care on their own, there are low-cost options available. Hiring a neighborhood teen, contracting a local lawn service, or swapping chores with a neighbor are all practical ways to stay compliant without breaking the bank.

Cyrus says the choices are plentiful.

“There’s plenty of lawn services out there that you can hire. Some are really good, some are hit or miss but there are so many options out there now,” Cyrus said.

10 News has reached out to Lynchburg Neighborhood Services and Community Development for additional recommendations and is awaiting a response.