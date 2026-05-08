Virginia State Police to install speed cameras on I-81 in Roanoke and Botetourt County

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Virginia State Police are installing speed safety cameras in work zones along Interstate 81.

They will be in the counties of Botetourt and Roanoke between mile markers 143 and 150 beginning Monday, May 1. There is a 30-day warning period for drivers to make them aware.

After that, drivers seen going over the posted limit in the work zones may receive a civil citation by mail.

“The cameras are just like an officer sitting in the work zone, but they’re getting everybody instead of just one at a time. The goal is to slow people down so the contractors and VDOT can work on the roadways safely,” VSP Sergeant Rick Garletts said.

There will be signage indicating the cameras are present along the roadways The associated fine will be $100 with no impact on the person’s driving record or insurance.

Any fines collected will go to the Virginia Literary Fund.