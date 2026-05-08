Bassett rehab facility hit with lawsuit alleging fraud, falsifying medical records

BASSETT, Va. – A former employee has filed a lawsuit against a rehabilitation facility in Bassett, alleging the center falsified medical records and improperly distributed medications to patients.

The 14-page lawsuit was filed by former medication technician Cynthia Cobbler, who worked at Sobrius from November until March. The suit alleges Cobbler was fired after reporting the alleged misconduct to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to the complaint, Cobbler witnessed patients being given medications that were not prescribed to them shortly after beginning work at the facility.

The lawsuit alleges employees took leftover medications from former patients and placed them in a cabinet labeled “house stock.” Cobbler claims coworkers told her they would use medications from the cabinet when a patient needed a certain drug but did not have a prescription for it.

Court filings state the medications remained in their original pill bottles, but labels were covered with paper listing the drug name and the words “house stock.”

Cobbler alleges patients became hostile and cursed at her when she refused to distribute medications from the cabinet.

According to the lawsuit, Cobbler was later reassigned to kitchen duties after refusing to give patients medication from the “house stock” supply. The suit claims she was terminated after documenting the incidents and sending evidence to the DEA, which her attorneys argue violated Virginia whistleblower protection laws.

Cobbler’s attorneys provided a statement to 10 News saying, “These are very serious allegations, but we believe the complaint speaks for itself. Our client looks forward to her day in court. We are confident the jury will reach the right decision after reviewing the evidence.”

Sobrius denied the allegations in a statement from its legal team.

“Sobrius is aware of the lawsuit that has been filed and takes all actions impacting patient care and compliance seriously,” the statement read in part. “Sobrius disputes the claims advanced and will defend itself through the appropriate legal process.”

The statement continued, saying the facility remains committed to “safe, ethical, and high-quality care for individuals seeking treatment for substance use disorders” and maintains medication management and compliance procedures designed to meet state and federal standards.

10 News reached out to the DEA and the Virginia State Police to ask whether either agency is investigating the allegations but did not receive a response.