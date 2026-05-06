Black Dog Salvage moving locations

ROANOKE, Va. – Two well-known Roanoke businesses are moving.

Black Dog Salvage is moving a significant part of its operation over the nearby Memorial Bridge to a warehouse they have long called Black Dog Salvage Two. The second location is located at 629 Ashlawn Street SW in Norwich, less than a mile from the Main Showroom.

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The famous Dog Bowl stage will remain, as will a significant part of Black Dog’s retail operation.

They will be moving larger items from the company’s salvage business to the new location, which will also receive a makeover.

The vacated space will be filled by Roanoke Mountain Adventures, which has outgrown its space as a bike and consignment shop near the Wasena Taproom.

“Well, you know, Black Dog’s been in business for 26 years, so we’re kind of a staple. We’re kind of a staple here in Roanoke, and we just needed a renewal, so to speak, and we’ve got too much stuff, and we needed a reason to kind of start condensing it and cleaning it up and remarketing it,” Mike Whiteside, co-owner of Black Dog Salvage said.

The move is all part of a re-shuffling of iconic brands along the Roanoke River and Roanoke River Greenway.

Not far away, Roanoke Mountain Adventures, which sells outdoor gear and clothing, mostly on consignment, has outgrown its space near the Wasena Tap Room. RMA also supports river activity by renting kayaks and tubes.

“Yeah, when Black Dog became a conversation, it just kind of happened that it’s in an almost better spot on the Greenway. I mean, we have prime real estate on the river and the Green Way right here. Somehow Black Dog is just that much better,” said Charity Hall of Roanoke Mountain Adventures.

No major changes are expected until the end of the summer.