GLTC holds employment drive to fill bus driver shortage, restore Sunday service

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Greater Lynchburg Transit Company is on a mission to get more drivers behind the wheel — and get riders back on the road on Sundays.

GLTC held a community employment drive on Tuesday to recruit both fixed-route and paratransit bus drivers. The agency has been struggling with a shortage of operators severe enough to force the suspension of Sunday service and trigger last-minute route cancellations that have left some riders stranded.

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The transit company is looking for candidates with a high school diploma or GED, basic computer skills, a clean driving record and strong customer service instincts. Selected candidates will receive behind-the-wheel CDL Class B instruction and hands-on training to prepare them for city streets and paratransit routes.

The response to the drive showed early promise.

“We’ve had probably 60 to 70 candidates on Indeed or walk-in candidates,” said John Yauger, GLTC’s human resources manager. “We were able to start a training class which currently has 4 people in it. We’re hoping that in the next couple of months we can get them through and get them released as CDL drivers.”

GLTC says adding drivers will help restore Sunday service and reduce the scheduling gaps that have frustrated regular riders. The hiring event is walk-in friendly — applicants are encouraged to bring a valid ID and driving record if available.

For more information, click here.