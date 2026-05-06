Blacksburg woman charged with homicide after investigation into death of mother, officials say

MONTGOMERY CO., Va. – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it had arrested a 55-year-old woman after an investigation into the death of a 78-year-old Blacksburg resident, Mary McMahan.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Blacksburg Rescue Squad responded to a medical call at a residence on Merrimac Road on March 4. The patient was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Recommended Videos

Officials said due to the victim’s severe physical condition and concerns of elder abuse, staff at LewisGale Hospital Montgomery notified the Montgomery County Adult Protective Services, which subsequently referred the case to the MOCOSO for investigation.

Details from the investigation led to the victim’s daughter and sole in-home caregiver, 55-year-old Shela McMahan Estes of Blacksburg, being indicted April 28 on the following charges:

Felony Homicide

Felony Abuse and Neglect of Vulnerable Adult Resulting in Death

She was arrested on April 29 and has since been released on bond from the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

Officials said that the investigation remains ongoing.