CONSUMER REPORT | May brings big savings for Mother’s Day, Memorial Day shoppers

May brings a wave of deals on all kinds of products thanks to two major holidays: Mother’s Day and Memorial Day.

Consumer Reports says shoppers who have been holding out on a big purchase may find this month is a good time to buy.

“With Mother’s Day coming up early in the month, you’re going to see a lot of sales on things that might make great gifts for mom,” Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports said. “So beauty products, hair products, a new air fryer or new cookware at a really good discount.”

Smartwatches may also be a good gift option, but Consumer Reports says shoppers should make sure the watch pairs with the recipient’s phone. Some models are designed specifically for iPhone or Android users.

Consumer Reports also recommends looking for smartwatches with strong battery life, an easy-to-read display and a comfortable band.

Later in the month, Memorial Day sales are expected to bring discounts on bigger-ticket items.

“The really big thing to look for is major appliances,” Gordon said. “We’re talking fridges, dishwashers, ovens, washers, dryers.”

If you are shopping for a refrigerator, Consumer Reports says to measure your space carefully, including height, width and depth. Shoppers should also account for door clearance, check energy efficiency and choose a layout that fits their needs, such as French door or side-by-side.

May is also a strong month for mattress deals.

“We haven’t seen a lot of huge discounts since the last big sale weekend in February, so if you’re in need of a new bed, Memorial Day is a great time to get bigger savings than you’ll see any other time of the year,” Gordon said.

When shopping for a mattress, Consumer Reports says comfort and support are key. If possible, try before you buy and look for retailers with generous return policies or in-home trial periods.

Shoppers can also expect deals on grills this month. Consumer Reports recommends thinking about fuel type, whether gas, charcoal or pellet, along with how much cooking space you need. Features like temperature control and quick preheating can also make a difference.

Many major retailers are also expected to offer sitewide sales around Memorial Day, with discounts on backyard barbecue essentials and other seasonal items.

Consumer Reports says the deals may not stop there. There are also rumors Amazon’s summer Prime Day sale could come early this year.