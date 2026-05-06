Rural house fire exposes challenges for Southwest Virginia emergency response

GALAX, Va. – A house fire in Woodlawn displaced five people and destroyed their home on May 3, and the response exposed a problem that stretches far beyond one county.

The home sat at least 20 minutes from the nearest fire station — in an area with poor cell service — creating the kind of response challenges that fire officials say are common across rural Southwest Virginia.

“This is not unique to Galax Fire, but it is prevalent throughout Southwest Virginia,” said Galax Fire Chief Mike Ayers.

When every minute matters

The May 3 fire fell in an area bordering three different fire departments, meaning no single station had a fast path to the scene.

“It was uniquely in the middle of three departments — a 20-minute drive for each department,” Ayers said. “Fire doubles in size every 60 seconds. You can imagine a 20-minute drive, and our hearts are just praying and hoping that you did the right thing and everybody’s out.”

Modern fire science makes that drive even more alarming. According to the National Fire Protection Association, the window to escape a burning home has shrunk dramatically in recent decades.

“Every second counts. Back in the day, you had 15 minutes to get out of a structure,” Ayers said. “Now NFPA is saying you have three to five minutes to get out of a house before it reaches flashover — untenable, not survivable stage.”

Fortunately, all five people inside the Woodlawn home escaped safely.

What rural residents need to do now

Ayers said residents in areas with spotty or no cell coverage need a communication plan before an emergency happens.

“Make sure that you have cell service, Starlink, something where you can communicate to the authorities in case there is an emergency,” he said.

And if a fire does start, Ayers said getting out and calling 911 comes before anything else.

“Dial us first. 9-1-1 first, get us started first. And then if you are comfortable enough using that fire extinguisher, put an extinguisher on it,” he said.

The Deanna Project and free smoke alarms

Early detection — before a fire spreads — remains the most critical factor in survival. Ayers pointed to a local program called the Deanna Project, created in memory of a young girl who died in a fire because a smoke alarm was not present.

“We have one here called the Deanna Project for a little girl that lost her life several years ago over a five-dollar smoke alarm,” Ayers said. “That early detection wasn’t there, and she died in the fire.”

For residents who cannot afford smoke alarms, help is available at no cost.

“The American Red Cross has free smoke alarms for folks,” Ayers said. “And if you can afford them, what are you waiting on?”

For more information on requesting a smoke alarm, click here. requesting