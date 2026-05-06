Lynchburg Humane Society demands answers after beloved dog euthanized at Danville Humane Society

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The euthanization of a dog named Eve by the Danville Area Humane Society is drawing criticism and renewed scrutiny of the shelter’s policies after the Lynchburg Humane Society said it was never contacted before the dog was put down.

Eve, a mixed-breed dog featured during WSLS’ “Clear the Shelters” campaign last August, had originally been adopted from the Lynchburg Humane Society in November. In April, the dog was surrendered to the Danville Area Humane Society, where she stayed for about two weeks before being euthanized.

The Lynchburg Humane Society said staff members were devastated when they learned what happened.

“We were devastated. We were angry. We definitely think this could’ve been avoided,” said Jill Mollohan, executive director of the Lynchburg Humane Society.

Mollohan described Eve as a favorite among staff, volunteers and visitors.

“She was very sweet and loving,” Mollohan said. “She was definitely a staff, volunteer and public favorite.”

The Lynchburg Humane Society, which operates as a no-kill shelter, said it would have accepted Eve back had Danville contacted them. The Danville Area Humane Society is an open-admission shelter that euthanizes some animals. The Danville shelter has faced criticism in the past over its euthanasia rates.

Mollohan said Eve had a microchip registered to the Lynchburg Humane Society and questioned why staff in Danville were unable to identify it.

“Eve has a microchip, and that microchip was registered as us as the organization on file,” Mollohan said.

Danville Area Humane Society Director Paulette Dean said staff checked Eve for a microchip three times and attempted to find a home for her before deciding to euthanize the dog.

“The chip company that was called said the chip wasn’t registered and didn’t have any information,” Dean said.

Mollohan disputed that explanation, saying Lynchburg staff located the information quickly.

“It took our staff five minutes to see that it was registered to the previous owner and we were on file,” she said.

Dean said the shelter would have returned Eve to Lynchburg had staff known where she came from.

“We are very sorry it happened,” Dean said. “If at any time, a number of details would have been different, the outcome would have been different.”

The controversy has sparked backlash online, with Dean saying shelter employees have received threats following Eve’s death.

“Once again, we are concerned for our employees’ safety,” Dean said.

Dean said the shelter is now changing its intake procedures to help prevent similar incidents.

“We are adding a line to our intake that says, ‘Where did you get the animal?’” Dean said. “If we had that line on there, we would’ve immediately called Lynchburg.”

The incident has left many in the community mourning a dog that supporters described as deeply loved.