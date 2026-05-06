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Local News

Emergency Teams train to handle livestock crashes in Moneta

Virginia Farm Bureau expands BERP sessions across the region for 2026

Isa Gonzalez-Montilla, Community Journalist, WSLS 10

MONETA, Va. – Emergency responders are training in Moneta on Wednesday to learn how to handle livestock-related emergencies, including crashes involving animals like cattle or horses.

The Bovine Emergency Response Plan (BERP) training brings together law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel, veterinarians, and state workers to practice how to safely contain animals and manage complex scenes.

Crews are getting hands-on instruction in areas like scene assessment, containment, animal handling, and coordination.

An example of this type of incident: a truck carrying cattle crashes, sending animals onto the roadway and creating risks for both drivers and responders.

What is BERP training?

The Virginia Farm Bureau has been sponsoring BERP training since October 2025. Since then, it has traveled around the region teaching emergency teams how to prepare for and respond to loose animals on the road.

The Virginia Farm Bureau plans to hold at least six training sessions this year, focused on safely and effectively managing situations like highway crashes, animal escapes, and potential biosecurity threats.

To get a better idea of what this looks like, check out these photos from Wednesday’s BERP training:

BERP training (Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)
Audience at the BERP training (Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)
BERP training (Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)
BERP training (Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)
Training on how to handle and contain cattle (Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.