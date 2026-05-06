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Local News

ROVA Labs aims to bring healthcare innovation to Roanoke

Dwayne Murrell , 10 News

Char Morrison, Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – More groundbreaking medical research is on its way to the Star City, as Wednesday was the grand opening of ROVA Labs at Carilion Clinic.

The biotechnology incubator site aims to bring new jobs and scientific discovery to Roanoke. The lab is a partnership between the city of Roanoke, Carilion Clinic, The Roanoke Blacksburg Innovation Alliance, Virginia Western Community College and Virginia Tech.

The shared lab space will bring in companies from sectors such as life sciences, biotechnology and healthcare sectors.

The lab features private and shared wet-lab suites, incubators, 3D printing technology, prototyping tools, team meeting space and much more.

The lab is expected to bring 250 jobs to Roanoke within five years.

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