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Local News

Roanoke Prevention Alliance hosting storytelling event focused on resilience

Community members will share personal stories during “Rise Up: Stories of Roanoke Resilience” at the Grandin Theatre Thursday night

Lindsey Kennett, Anchor / Community Journalist

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Prevention Alliance is inviting the community to come together for a night of storytelling, connection and resilience Thursday night.

The organization is partnering with Hoot and Holler to host “Rise Up: Stories of Roanoke Resilience” at the Grandin Theatre.

The event will feature local youth and community members sharing personal stories about overcoming challenges, finding belonging and making an impact in the Roanoke community.

Organizers say the goal is to create connections, spark conversations and highlight the power of resilience through real-life experiences.

“I think it’s going to be such a powerful evening,” said Sarah Kate Brownmiller, the director of the Roanoke Prevention Alliance. “I think there’s going to be funny stories, sad stories, I think there will be tears, there will be laughter. I think it’s going to be a really healing experience for everybody involved.”

“Rise Up: Stories of Roanoke Resilience” begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Grandin Theatre. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.

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