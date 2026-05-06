Lynchburg named one of Top 100 Best Places to Live in country

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg has earned a spot on Livability’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in the country — and the people who call it home say the recognition is well-deserved.

10 News Community Journalist Jalen Stubbs spent the day around town speaking with residents and the city’s economic development and tourism team to find out what makes Lynchburg stand out.

The answer, it turns out, is consistent: a relaxed pace, a thriving downtown and easy access to the outdoors.

“You’ve got this small-town feel, with access to big cities,” said Amy Foster, a Lynchburg resident.

Livability’s rankings consider affordability, amenities, safety, education and overall quality of life. For Lynchburg residents, those aren’t just talking points — they play out every day in short commutes, walkable neighborhoods, nearby trails and a downtown dining scene within easy reach.

“Look around, there’s a lot around here. The stores are pretty reasonable, the cost of living is pretty cheap, everybody wants to save money of course,” said William Brown II, a Lynchburg resident.

Economic impact of national recognition

The Office of Economic Development and Tourism credits ongoing downtown investments, small business support and outdoor tourism promotions as key factors in landing Lynchburg on the list. But the recognition carries weight beyond bragging rights.

“When sight selectors or companies are looking for a place to locate, say another plant or relocate a business, some of the ways they find you now a days are on these types of lists,” said Marjette Upshur, director of the Lynchburg Economic Development Authority.

Upshur says the visibility the ranking brings could also help the city attract and retain a skilled workforce.

“With a list like this we are put on the map on a grander scale when people start to look not only for companies but we are also always looking for talent,” Upshur said.

Community bonds what keeps residents

Long-time residents and newcomers alike describe Lynchburg as a place where community runs deep — and where building a good life doesn’t require a big-city budget.

“A lot of people here look out for each other, they care for each other, and that gives you a good experience of life when you live here,” said Elise Heatwole, a Lynchburg resident.

Being named to a national list like Livability’s may not change the Tuesday morning coffee run or the Saturday hike, but it does shine a light on what residents already know: Lynchburg is a place worth calling home.