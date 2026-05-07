Virginia Tech, Liberty University release statements regarding Canvas outage affecting multiple universities

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Virginia Tech and Liberty University both released statements Thursday regarding a recent Canvas outage that is affecting multiple universities.

The outages come as universities are wrapping up for the year. Virginia Tech issued the following statement on its website:

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Similar to other colleges and universities across the nation, Canvas is down and unavailable at Virginia Tech. The Division of Information Technology and Technology-enhanced Learning and Online Strategies are working with the vendor, Instructure, to identify and resolve the problem. We are aware of the impact on final exams and other end-of semester activities. Additional guidance will be shared soon via email and posted on the university status page. Technical updates on the Canvas outage are being shared on the 4Help Status page. Virginia Tech

Liberty University also issued the following statement:

LU Public Service Notification: Liberty University is aware of an ongoing situation with Canvas affecting Liberty and many other schools. Internal Teams are in active communication with the vendor about the issue. We understand the impact this disruption is having and want to reassure you that appropriate class extensions will be provided. We will share more specific guidance as soon as we have clarity on the duration of the outage. If you encounter a prompt within Canvas asking you to re-enter your Liberty username or password, we highly recommend that you do not provide that information. Liberty University

This is a developing story, and 10 News will continue to update as we continue to get more information.