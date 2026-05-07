Public workers await Spanberger’s decision on collective bargaining bill

ROANOKE, VA – Virginia teachers and firefighters could soon have more power to negotiate pay, staffing, and working conditions, as Governor Abigail Spanberger decides whether to sign a major collective bargaining bill into law.

“It guarantees that we have a seat at the table,” Roanoke Firefighters Association President Todd Reighley said.

A seat at the table - that’s what Reighley says is at stake as he and thousands of firefighters across Virginia wait to see whether Governor Abigail Spanberger will sign a collective bargaining bill into law.

“Collective bargaining, simply put, is an employee asking a boss for a raise, an employee asking a boss for a new desk or a new computer, and them evaluating those needs,” Reighley said.

The bill would expand collective bargaining rights for public employees - including firefighters, teachers, and other local government workers.

That would give unions the ability to negotiate things like pay, benefits, staffing, and working conditions.

“For us as firefighters, it’s important in that the labor side has a say in the workplace - in selecting gear, understanding what equipment to use, helping with the types of firetrucks that we purchase,” he said.

During her campaign, Spanberger stopped in Roanoke, where she promised to support firefighters,

“Virginia’s firefighters and emergency medical workers face dangerous conditions every day, and we should always ensure they always have a voice on the job. As Virginia’s next governor, I will work with our General Assembly to make sure Virginia’s firefighters and other first responders can negotiate for the benefits and the fair treatment that is owed to them,” Spanberger said in September.

“Collective bargaining was something the governor ran on in support of, public sector collective bargaining, and we would like to see her continued support on that,” Reighley said.

Teachers across Virginia are also watching closely.

Virginia Education Association President Carol Bauer says the bill is a long time coming.

“It’d be the opportunity to have things like duty free lunch and planning time. What we will do is make sure there is equity across the state to make sure everyone has that opportunity,” Bauer said.

She says it also comes back to the students.

“That’s our students learning conditions. We want to make sure students are successful, and that they have the resources that they need to be successful as well,” she said.

The bill is on Governor Spanberger’s desk, awaiting signature.