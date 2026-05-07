Andy Layne Trail Relocation Project Aims to Improve Safety After Emergency Closure and Detour

A temporary detour and parking relocation along the Andy Layne Trail are raising safety concerns for hikers and drivers near the Appalachian Trail, but trail officials say a long-term relocation project is expected to improve access and safety once completed.

The Andy Layne Trail leads to Tinker Cliffs, part of Virginia’s Triple Crown Loop and the Appalachian Trail. The trail serves as a key connector between the Appalachian Trail and North Mountain Trail, drawing hikers and backpackers from across the region.

Katheryn Herndon-Powell, regional director for the Virginias with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, said the trail is in a unique position because much of it crosses private property owned by Roanoke Cement Company.

“It’s a little bit of a unique situation in our region to have such a beloved, important connecting trail that’s on private property,” Herndon-Powell said.

The Andy Layne Trail has operated under a conservation easement held by the Appalachian Trail Conservancy since 1991. The easement was updated in 2013 after part of the trail was relocated.

For several years, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and the Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club have been working with Roanoke Cement Company on a long-term relocation plan for the lower portion of the trail as the company prepares to open a new quarry nearby.

Herndon-Powell said the project includes a relocated trail route, a new bridge over Catawba Creek and a larger parking lot designed to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety.

“They have been really great partners working with us very transparently from the start,” Herndon-Powell said of Roanoke Cement Company.

The closure came earlier than expected after tree clearing crossed into a protected easement area before construction was scheduled to begin.

“Some subcontractors started working in an area that they weren’t authorized to work in yet,” Herndon-Powell said. “We had to close that trail ahead of schedule and find a new temporary parking location for the trail.”

A temporary detour and parking relocation were put in place in February after part of the trail was closed. One viewer contacted WSLS about hazards along Catawba Road, citing vehicles parked along the shoulder and multiple cars being ticketed and towed. The viewer declined to appear on camera.

Herndon-Powell said the temporary parking setup was implemented quickly during the winter months, before peak hiking season began.

“There were a couple of weekends where it got really warm and wonderful really fast and a lot of folks were heading there,” she said. “There was less parking available.”

She said some hikers parked along the shoulder in unsafe locations before additional gravel parking areas were added at the temporary site.

The temporary parking area now sits roughly between the original trailhead and the future parking lot, which is currently under construction along Catawba Road.

“It’s gonna be a big improvement over the old parking in terms of how much space there is,” Herndon-Powell said. “Better sight lines for hikers who are gonna be crossing the road there. Just safer overall.”

Until the new trail connection is complete, hikers using the full Triple Crown Loop must walk about a half mile along Route 779 to reconnect with the trail system.

“It’s not a super high-traffic road, but during commuter hours there’s some folks who are going between Daleville and Catawba,” Herndon-Powell said. “There are places where there’s not much shoulder, where the road bridge across Catawba Creek is particularly narrow.”

Officials are encouraging hikers to avoid walking after dark or during poor weather conditions when visibility is limited. Herndon-Powell also recommended backpackers consider adjusting their route plans temporarily.

“You might want to change your plans, change your itinerary, and just do a point-to-point hike on the Appalachian Trail,” she said.

The new bridge and trail connection are expected to eventually eliminate the need for hikers to walk along the roadway.

“We will eventually have a trail-only route once again when all the trail construction is complete,” Herndon-Powell said.

The Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club said the temporary detour will remain in place until the new trail connection and parking area are completed later this year.