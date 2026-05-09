VDH investigating confirmed measles case, possible unreported cases in Buckingham County

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health announced they are investigating a confirmed measles case and likely exposures in Buckingham County.

The VDH stated that a confirmed case of measles was reported in a child between the ages of five and 12 in the Central Region, more specifically, Buckingham County. The child has not travelled and was exposed locally.

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Authorities said they have reason to believe that the measles virus is circulating in the Buckingham County area, and it is likely that there are more cases than what has been reported.

This comes after multiple other measles exposures have been reported within the commonwealth this year.

The VDH has listed the following guidance for those who have or have not received a measles-containing vaccine:

If you have never received a measles-containing vaccine (either the measles, mumps, and rubella [MMR] vaccine or a measles-only vaccine which is available in other countries), you may be at risk of developing measles. Anyone who was exposed and considered to be at risk of developing measles should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Watch for symptoms. If you notice the symptoms of measles, immediately isolate yourself by staying home. Contact your healthcare provider right away. Call ahead before going to your healthcare provider’s office or the emergency room to notify them that you may have been exposed to measles and ask them to call the local health department. This call will help protect other patients and staff.

Anyone with an immunocompromising condition should consult with their healthcare provider if they have questions or develop symptoms.

If you have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, or were born before 1957, you are protected and do not need to take any action.

If you have received only one dose of a measles-containing vaccine, you are very likely to be protected and your risk of being infected with measles from any of these exposures is very low. However, to achieve complete immunity, contact your healthcare provider about getting a second vaccine dose.

If you live in or around the area of Buckingham County, the VDH has advised the following:

Infants ages 6 to 11 months are advised to get an early dose of the MMR vaccine. Infants who receive an early dose of MMR vaccine before their first birthday should receive two more doses at the are advised to get an early dose of the MMR vaccine. Infants who receive an early dose of MMR vaccine before their first birthday should receive two more doses at the recommended ages and at least 28 days apart.

Children aged 12 months or older and adults who have not yet been vaccinated or never had measles infection are advised to get an MMR vaccine dose with a second dose at least 28 days after the first dose.

Children aged 12 months or older who have previously received only one MMR dose are advised to get a second MMR vaccine dose at least 28 days after the first dose.

Adults who have previously received only one MMR dose should consider a second MMR vaccine dose at least 28 days after the first dose.

Residents can call Piedmont Health Department at 434-969-4244 to schedule a vaccination appointment.

MMR vaccine rates are high in Virginia, with around 95% of kindergarteners being fully vaccinated against measles. This helps prevent major outbreaks of the virus in the Commonwealth. If you have not yet received a measles-containing vaccine, contact your healthcare provider.