Clean-up efforts continue at Claytor Lake

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Claytor Lake in Pulaski County was left with massive debris fields prompting extensive clean-up efforts that could last several months, authorities previously told 10 News.

On Monday, Oct 21, Pulaski County Emergency Management provided an update saying Army Corps of Engineers debris removal contractors are setting up inside the state park and the public boat ramp off of Bear Drive.

Multiple barges will be deployed on the lake to remove debris into a roll of containers that will be brought to shore and removed by crane.

Following this, the debris will be transported to the public boat ramp parking area, where it will be sorted and sent to the landfill for proper disposal.

Authorities state that this will be an extended operation.