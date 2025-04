Copy Copy

ROANOKE, Va. – The Community School’s 45th Strawberry Festival is a month away.

7,000 pounds of flour, 300 pounds of butter, 100 pounds of sugar, and 30 gallons of Homestead Creamery milk helped create more than 10,000 shortcakes.

Photojournalist Greg Moore shows us the hard work going into the beloved event at Elmwood Park, which you can watch here.