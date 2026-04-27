Family displaced after Clearbrook house fire

A family of four has been displaced following a house fire in Clearbrook, according to the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A family of four has been displaced following a house fire in Clearbrook, according to the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department.

The fire happened on Sunday around 8 p.m. in the 5400 block of Indian Grave Road. Crews were able to get the fire under control within about 15 minutes.

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One dog was rescued from the home, and the family will be receiving aid from the American Red Cross. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire resulted in about $20,000 in damage. Officials say the fire was caused by a “combustible too close to a heat source.”