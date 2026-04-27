Dry Monday, but don’t forget the umbrella tomorrow!

Your out the door forecast today is pleasant with highs in the lower 70s along with lots of sunshine! Although we stay dry today, conditions will change rapidly overnight ahead of our next weather maker.

Out the door (WSLS 2026)

Today we are a couple of degrees below average, but still nice! We will reach the lower 70s in the afternoon with skies clearing during the late morning and early afternoon.

Hourly Temps (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast keeps us dry all day today with a few showers passing to our north. Besides that, there is nothing much to write home about in terms of active weather!

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

That does change tomorrow as widespread rain is back in the picture starting around 7 AM, so be sure to pack the umbrella for the morning and early afternoon.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Our temperatures will remain consistently below average for this time of year, in the upper 60s and lower 70s this week. After the rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday, we get a break from the rain on Thursday before resuming with a few isolated showers for the latter half of the week.