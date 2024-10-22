Skip to main content
Roanoke County leaders using community meetings to talk about ongoing projects

Community input vital for Roanoke County’s future plans

Connor Dietrich, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Roanoke county projects, Community meetings, Route 460 improvements, 540 entertainment venue, Displaced left-turn lane, Housing developments, Vinton district, Community feedback, Comprehensive plan, Local development

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County officials are encouraging residents to voice their opinions on various development projects across the county.

The goal is to provide updates on ongoing projects and gather feedback from the community.

During a community meeting in the Bonsack area, residents learned about several initiatives aimed at improving the region, including a major project to enhance Route 460, particularly at the intersection with Route 220.

Construction on a displaced left-turn lane is expected to begin in 2026.

Another highlight of the meeting was the 540 Entertainment Venue, which is under construction off Orange Avenue.

This new venue will feature a range of activities such as pickleball courts, bowling, corn hole, and a restaurant. The project has generated excitement among local families.

Tammy Sheppard, a Vinton District Supervisor, spoke about the area’s future, emphasizing the focus on housing developments.

“A lot of it is going to be housing just because there’s more residential land available than there is commercial availability,” Sheppard said, referencing new subdivisions, particularly near Huntridge Road.

Sheppard, who is relatively new to the Board of Supervisors, emphasized the importance of community input sessions as the county moves forward with its recently approved comprehensive plan.

Many of the recommendations within the plan will be addressed in the coming years.

About the Author
Connor Dietrich headshot

Connor Dietrich joined the 10 News team in June 2022. Originally from Castle Rock, Colorado, he's ready to step away from the Rockies and step into the Blue Ridge scenery.

