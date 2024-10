ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City is brewing up something special in a part of Southwest.

Tonight city council voted to rezone a property along Marshall Ave. to allow a developer to build a coffee shop there.

The property has laid vacant for years according to the council. The space used to be commercial, so its new uses would not be out of context.

There is no word yet on when the shop will open.