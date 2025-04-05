Salem Civic Center showcases April events

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Civic Center is excited to hold multiple fun events for the public this month!

April 5 - 6: Spring Home Show

April 9: Senior Fun Day

April 12: Spring Holiday Market Craft Show

April 14: Roanoke Valley Sports Club: Andy Bitter

April 18: Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Music of Billy Joel

April 19: Longshot Comic & Toy Show

April 26: Roanoke Valley Holistic Expo

April 26: American Cancer Society Relay for Life

April 27: Greater Blue Ridge breakthrough T1D Walk

Recommended Videos

For more information on these events, as well as upcoming events for the following months, click here.