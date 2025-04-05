Skip to main content
Local News

Salem Civic Center showcases April events

Tags: Events, Fun, Salem, Salem Civic Center
SALEM, Va. – The Salem Civic Center is excited to hold multiple fun events for the public this month!

  • April 5 - 6: Spring Home Show
  • April 9: Senior Fun Day
  • April 12: Spring Holiday Market Craft Show
  • April 14: Roanoke Valley Sports Club: Andy Bitter
  • April 18: Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Music of Billy Joel
  • April 19: Longshot Comic & Toy Show
  • April 26: Roanoke Valley Holistic Expo
  • April 26: American Cancer Society Relay for Life
  • April 27: Greater Blue Ridge breakthrough T1D Walk

For more information on these events, as well as upcoming events for the following months, click here.

