SeaQuest Lynchburg to close, be replaced by new Hill City AquaZoo

LYNCHBURG, Va. – SeaQuest Lynchburg at River Ridge has been a popular attraction over the past few years, but some changes are coming to the space.

It’s closing Oct. 18 to make way for the new Hill City AquaZoo, which feature a new look, some new animals and expanded habitats.

“It’s been incredible. It brings so many families and children and education opportunities, which is so important,” said Melissa Faria, general manager of River Ridge. “People get to have such a unique experience here and we’re hoping to build on that unique experience with Hill City AquaZoo.”

The animals currently at SeaQuest will remain.

Faria said the opportunity arose for the changes because the licensing agreement with SeaQuest is expiring. The 20,000 square foot attraction opened in 2019 and was a cornerstone of the shopping center’s renovation, Faria told 10 News.

“We have families come from all over the state of Virginia and farther and so our retailers also enjoy seeing those families,” she said.

Ashley Diffenderfer and her children visit SeaQuest a few times a year from Harrisonburg. She’s hoping not much will change with the transition.

“The employees are super nice and everyone’s always been really welcoming and kind,” she said. “And hopefully, it just stays the way it always is.”

Current SeaQuest Lynchburg employees are able to apply for positions with the Hill City AquaZoo. Current SeaQuest memberships will also be honored.

The new Hill City AquaZoo is set to open later this fall.