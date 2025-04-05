City of Roanoke working to help locals take control of their finances

As a local nonprofit prepares to dissolve, it’s requesting that the City of Roanoke preserve two area cemeteries packed/riddled with centuries of history.

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is participating in America Saves Week 2025 in an attempt to help locals take better control of their finances.

The kicked off on Saturday morning, and will primarily take place from April 7 to 11. Bank On Roanoke Valley will be offering resources for the week, including education tools and free programs to help residents better manage their finances.

“As the cost of living continues to challenge households, it’s more important than ever to equip our community with the tools and knowledge to build financial stability.” Brandon Meginley, Financial Stability Specialist with the City of Roanoke’s Department of Economic Development

To get more information on the resources that Bank On Roanoke Valley will be offering throughout the week, click here.