Local News

City of Roanoke working to help locals take control of their finances

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is participating in America Saves Week 2025 in an attempt to help locals take better control of their finances.

The kicked off on Saturday morning, and will primarily take place from April 7 to 11. Bank On Roanoke Valley will be offering resources for the week, including education tools and free programs to help residents better manage their finances.

“As the cost of living continues to challenge households, it’s more important than ever to equip our community with the tools and knowledge to build financial stability.”

Brandon Meginley, Financial Stability Specialist with the City of Roanoke’s Department of Economic Development

To get more information on the resources that Bank On Roanoke Valley will be offering throughout the week, click here.

“According to the 2024 VA ALICE report, over 43% of households in the Roanoke Valley are working hard but still struggling to cover the basics. That’s not just a number – it’s our neighbors, coworkers, and friends. That’s why we’re proud to partner on initiatives like Roanoke Valley Saves Week and Bank On Roanoke Valley – programs that help families build confidence with their money and take real steps toward stability and peace of mind.

Abby Hamilton, President & CEO of United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge

