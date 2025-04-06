‘The Big Event’ brings thousands of Hokies together for community service

Virginia Tech Head Football Coach Brent Pry looks on as players take part in a community service project as part of "The Big Event at Virginia Tech."

It’s one of the biggest student-run efforts of its kind in the country. On Saturday, thousands of students, faculty, and staff took part in “The Big Event at Virginia Tech,” helping with community service projects in Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and across the New River Valley.

“Every time I come out here to speak to this group, I’m so impressed and so amazed and so proud to be a Hokie,” said Brent Pry, Virginia Tech head football coach, as he fired up the crowd to kick off the event.

Pry felt it was important for his team to take time away from spring practice to take part in the event each year. Team members participated in tasks such as yard work, mulching, painting and other projects.

“Stuff like this makes people’s day. It makes people year. This community is very strong. They’re very, very proud of us and what we do on that field,” said Ayden Williams, a wide receiver for the Hokies. “We bring a lot of happiness, a lot of joy to this place, so like I said, just us being able to give back in any sort of way, whether it’s hard work or whether it is easy work, it still means a lot.”

The Big Event started in 2002 with a few hundred volunteers. Over the years, as many as 9,000 volunteers have helped with the effort.

“This is my third year being involved and I absolutely love The Big Event,” said Emme Williams, who is on the programming committee. “Seeing all the students come together on this day of service is just, it’s so wonderful. It’s such a heartwarming part of the community.”

More information on The Big Event and its mission can be found at https://engage.vt.edu/programs/bigevent.html.