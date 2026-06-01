May 2026 Weather Recap

Roanoke, VA – LOTS to unpack with our May recap. From a monthly standpoint, average high temperatures ran pretty close to our climatological average. Lynchburg actually ended up spot on. Roanoke and Blacksburg ran slightly below average, with Danville ending up slightly above average. While there were multiple days that ended up with tied records, we only had one day that ended up breaking a record, which happened in Lynchburg.

So while we had some pretty significant temperature swings throughout the month, ultimately it all averaged out. Roanoke had the biggest departure from normal, running 1.1° below average.

Close to average

AS EXPECTED... all four areas ran drier than average for the month of May. You may have had more or less rainfall in your backyard, but these are totals based upon rain gauges in the area. That rainfall at the end of the month was certainly helpful for us following the extremely dry start to May.

Below Average Rainfall

LOOKING AHEAD... temperatures are likely to warm up to above average levels as we get into this weekend and beyond.

Warmer than average temps possible

The overall pattern looks favorable for a *slightly* wetter than average, which would be beneficial in controlling that everlasting drought.