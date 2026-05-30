Manhunt Underway After Carroll County Deputy Killed

Michael Puckett remains at large after authorities say he opened fire on two Carroll County deputies, killing one and injuring the other.

CARROLL COUNTY, VA – An armed and dangerous man is on the run after authorities say he fatally shot a Carroll County deputy and injured another Friday night.

According to Sheriff Kevin Kemp, deputies were dispatched around 9:26 p.m. to a home at 13658 Fancy Gap Highway after a family member requested a welfare check.

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When two deputies arrived and made contact with a man identified as Michael Puckett, authorities say Puckett opened fire on the responding deputies.

Both deputies were hit by gunfire. One deputy suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. The second deputy was hit in his ballistic vest and is receiving medical evaluation. Officials said the deputy is expected to be okay.

Puckett remains at large. Law enforcement agencies are conducting a coordinated search and warn that he should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Anyone who sees Puckett or has information about his whereabouts is urged not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.