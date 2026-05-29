Mother to honor son lost to gun violence on graduation day

Next week, hundreds of William Fleming seniors will graduate, but for one Roanoke mother, the day is a painful reminder of the son who never got the chance. – Next week, hundreds of William Fleming seniors will graduate, but for one Roanoke mother, the day is a painful reminder of the son who never got the chance.

“His cap and gown I haven’t gotten it out of the wrapper yet. I think that’s going to be my hardest part,” Isaac Cunningham’s mother, Kierston Cole, said.

When William Fleming graduates the class of 2026, Cole’s son, Isaac Cunningham, won’t be there to walk the stage.

“He wanted to give up at one point, but he said, ‘I wanna graduate for you, mama,’” Cole said.

Isaac was shot and killed back in 2024, when he was just 15 years old.

Today, he would be nearly 18, and Cole often imagines the life he should be living.

“I imagine him now working. I see him with a job, I see him driving, I see him with a girlfriend - that type of teenage love,” she said.

But as graduation approaches, it has a double meaning.

“June 5th, the day Isaac left me, as well as graduation day,” she said.

Cole will walk the stage to accept Isaac’s diploma in what she calls a full-circle moment.

She was 17 when she became pregnant with Isaac and never got the chance to graduate herself.

“I just feel overwhelmingly proud, like you did it, son! We did it!” Cole said.

As graduation day approaches, Cole is making sure Isaac is still part of the moment.

“Orange represents ending gun violence and gun violence awareness, so I got orange cords for students that are graduating with Isaac and his class, with a pin of Isaac on it to wear on their left side over their hearts,” Cole said.

And for his friends, custom stoles, each one featuring Isaac’s photo.

“This picture she took of him in ninth grade,” Cole said, showing off a stole she made for one of Isaac’s friends.

She says it’s her way of making sure Isaac is still walking with them, even if he can’t be there himself.

“I want him to know that his friends are proud. That he’s missed and he’s loved, and I’ve heard it from so many children that there’s not a day that goes by that they don’t think about Isaac, that they don’t miss Isaac,” she said.

Cole says she just wants her son to be remembered by the people who knew him best - and loved him most.

“He’s not here with us physically, but his life still continues. I feel like he’s showing the boys, no matter what is thrown their way, to keep going, and keep going,” Cole said.