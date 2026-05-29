Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
80º
Join Insider
Trending
Gov. Abigail Spanberger requests disaster assistance for farmers hit by cold weather
Virginia Drought Update- How Much Did The Rain Help?
Bus hits cars in Virginia, killing 5 people and injuring 34, state police say
Danville business recovering after having thousands of dollars of clothes stolen
Cave Spring named among Roanoke Valley’s most endangered historic places for 2026

Local News

Man arrested, woman injured after burglary, attack in Lynchburg

10 News Digital Team

Lynchburg police (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A woman was injured and a man was arrested following a burglary and malicious wounding that took place in Lynchburg on Thursday, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said they, along with the Lynchburg Fire Department, responded to reports of a malicious wounding in the 1500 block of 14th Street around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, they found a woman who had sustained serious injuries.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said the victim gave law enforcement a suspect name and description. The fire department cared for the woman and took her to Lynchburg General Hospital. She is now in stable condition.

Law enforcement said they identified the suspect as 60-year-old Lawrence Cheathem. Within minutes, he was arrested on the following charges:

  • aggravated malicious wounding
  • burglary
  • violation of a protective order (two counts)

This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.