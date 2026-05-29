Man arrested, woman injured after burglary, attack in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A woman was injured and a man was arrested following a burglary and malicious wounding that took place in Lynchburg on Thursday, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said they, along with the Lynchburg Fire Department, responded to reports of a malicious wounding in the 1500 block of 14th Street around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, they found a woman who had sustained serious injuries.

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Authorities said the victim gave law enforcement a suspect name and description. The fire department cared for the woman and took her to Lynchburg General Hospital. She is now in stable condition.

Law enforcement said they identified the suspect as 60-year-old Lawrence Cheathem. Within minutes, he was arrested on the following charges:

aggravated malicious wounding

burglary

violation of a protective order (two counts)

This incident is still under investigation.