25th Annual Lebanese Festival kicks off in Roanoke Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke continues to be the epicenter of cultural infusion with the return of the 25th Annual Lebanese Festival at Saint Elias Maronite Catholic Church.

The festival kicked off Friday and features three days of food, music and culture.

The festival is a celebration that works to bring generations together with music, food and fun all rooted in the spirit of Lebanese tradition. The annual festival is known for its high energy and unforgettable aromas.

The festival is free to attend, and if you stop by Friday night, you will have the chance to see a traditional dabke dance performance.

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