Roanoke Police searching for missing 38-year-old man

Williams and the truck he is believed to be driving (Courtesy of RPD)

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police said that it was searching for a missing 38-year-old man last seen May 25.

According to officials, Daniel Williams is believed to be driving a 1991 white Toyota T100 pickup truck with North Carolina Plate HKW-3583.

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He is described as 6′1 white man who weighs 180 pounds, with blue eyes, brown hair and tattoos of a flower and treasure chest on his left shoulder, and a flower and ship on his left arm.

He has a medical history that may affect his well-being and investigators are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Police Department by calling 911 or 540-344-8500.