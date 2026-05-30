Roanoke Police searching for missing 38-year-old man
Investigators say Daniel Williams has a medical history and are concerned for his safety
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police said that it was searching for a missing 38-year-old man last seen May 25.
According to officials, Daniel Williams is believed to be driving a 1991 white Toyota T100 pickup truck with North Carolina Plate HKW-3583.
He is described as 6′1 white man who weighs 180 pounds, with blue eyes, brown hair and tattoos of a flower and treasure chest on his left shoulder, and a flower and ship on his left arm.
He has a medical history that may affect his well-being and investigators are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Police Department by calling 911 or 540-344-8500.
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