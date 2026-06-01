Firefighters, law enforcement assaulted, two arrested following vehicle fire in Giles County

Photo of one of the suspects being arrested in Giles County following a vehicle fire.

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle fire incident resulted in multiple firefighters and law enforcement officers being assaulted in Giles County, Giles County Sheriff’s Office said.

GCSO said dispatchers received a call around 8:45 a.m on Monday regarding a vehicle fire at Tangent Outdoors in Pembroke. Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene and began extinguishing the fire, but the occupants of the vehicle began interfering with operations. The fire department then requested law enforcement assistance.

Recommended Videos

The sheriff’s office said members soon arrived. However, law enforcement said that during the incident, two members of the GCSO and three members of the Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department were assaulted while attempting to gain control of the scene. The two members of the sheriff’s office were taken to Giles Community Hospital and later released.

Authorities said as a result, they arrested two of the vehicle’s occupants, 44-year-old Tynisha Lenea Scott of Gallion, Alabama, and 40-year-old Robert Leon Bryan of Eureka, California, on the following charges:

Tynisha Lenea Scott resisting arrest child endangerment assault on a firefighter (three counts) assault on a law enforcement officer (two counts)

Robert Leon Bryan resisting arrest child endangerment assault on a firefighter (three counts) assault on a law enforcement officer



Both are now being held at the New River Regional Jail without bond.

In addition, a child was present with Scott and Bryan, whom was being monitored by a bystander during the incident.