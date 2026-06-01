Centra to lay off 90 employees as part of company restructuring

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Centra announced Monday that it would be laying off approximately 90 employees, about one percent of Centra’s total workforce, effective this week as part of the company’s restructuring efforts.

Centra released the following statement on Monday:

As part of a comprehensive effort to meet our mission today and in the decades ahead, Centra is restructuring certain areas to strengthen how we care for the community. This restructuring means approximately 90 individuals will be laid off, about one percent of Centra’s total workforce, effective this week. Of those, approximately 35 individuals are being given the opportunity to fill open positions at Centra for which they are qualified. We continue to hire in key areas, including clinical roles and services such as nurses and providers. In addition to today’s action, over the last several months, we have used natural attrition and not replaced people as they leave the organization and made smaller adjustments in some administrative functions.

Decisions to restructure are never easy, especially when they impact valued colleagues. We extend our appreciation for those leaving the organization and their contributions and commitment to improving the health and quality of life for the communities we serve.

The restructure is part of a broader initiative to strengthen our ability to deliver high-quality, safe care for the communities we serve across central Virginia. We have identified opportunities to reduce redundancies, improve efficiency and align with industry benchmarks, particularly in administrative functions. Restructuring also helps us adapt to the significant pressures facing healthcare providers including reductions in government reimbursements, economic challenges, shifting demographics and evolving technologies.

Centra is taking a multi-faceted approach to reshaping how the organization cares for the community – expanding services and facilities where needed, restructuring or eliminating programs that no longer optimally meet patient or community needs, and implementing innovative programs to improve quality, safety and patient experience. We remain focused on our mission to improve the health and quality of life for the communities it serves.

Centra spokesperson